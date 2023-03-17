Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a nearly three-month hiatus, Mountain Rides, the bus service in the Wood River Valley will resume their route south to Twin Falls in April.

Due to staffing shortages, the route was discontinued in January, leaving those needing non-emergency medical transportation to-and-from the Wood River Valley with limited options.

Mountain Rides will be continuing the service in a similar fashion as they previously ran - but with a slight change.

“We are going to operate it similarly to our current ADA paratransit service, where we will use vans instead of a bus and one of the reasons is because we don’t need to use CDL drivers for vans,” said a Mountain Rides representative.

The van system will run with an on-demand service, meaning it only operates when people book rides.

They ask users to request a ride 72-hours before-hand and to schedule appointments between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.