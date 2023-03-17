Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April

The van system will run with an on-demand service, meaning it only operates when people book rides.
Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April
Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a nearly three-month hiatus, Mountain Rides, the bus service in the Wood River Valley will resume their route south to Twin Falls in April.

Due to staffing shortages, the route was discontinued in January, leaving those needing non-emergency medical transportation to-and-from the Wood River Valley with limited options.

Mountain Rides will be continuing the service in a similar fashion as they previously ran - but with a slight change.

“We are going to operate it similarly to our current ADA paratransit service, where we will use vans instead of a bus and one of the reasons is because we don’t need to use CDL drivers for vans,” said a Mountain Rides representative.

The van system will run with an on-demand service, meaning it only operates when people book rides.

They ask users to request a ride 72-hours before-hand and to schedule appointments between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers

Latest News

Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday
Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday
Gooding played host as ‘Capitol for a Day’ on Friday
Gooding played host as ‘Capitol for a Day’ on Friday
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls