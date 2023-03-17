Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers

Latest News

US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
Friday evening's online weather update {3/17/2023}