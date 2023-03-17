Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a motorcycle versus van accident this afternoon just after 2pm.

At this time not much is known as to how the accident occurred.

What we can tell you is that the intersection of Shoup Avenue West and Martin Street has been blocked.

The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by Air St. Luke’s to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The Twin Falls Police Department blocked a section of Addison Avenue near the Twin falls county assessor’s office to allow law enforcement officers to assess and clear the scene.

We will have more information for you once it is released by the Twin Falls Police Department.

