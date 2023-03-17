Preparing your computer for tax season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s tax season and now is the time to begin to prepare your technology if you plan on filing yourself.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department recommends double checking your anti-virus software, to make sure everything is up to date to block the latest viruses and malware that could be linked to non-verified sites.

This will ensure that your personal information such as social security numbers, birthdays, and drivers’ license numbers won’t be leaked.

They also recommend filing at home on your own network as opposed to a public place, if you do plan on filing online...

“Making sure that your computer is connected to a secure Wi-Fi - typically at your residence, not going somewhere in town and taking a moment on a lunch break on somebody that’s got Wi-Fi to be able to enter that personal information,” said Sgt. Kenneth Mencl with the T.F.C.S.O.

Of course, it’s also important to look out for common scam warning signs, including demanding personal information over the phone, grammar errors or changing fonts in emails, or companies offering pennies-on-the-dollar tax relief.

