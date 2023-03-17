Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project

Ultimately, it’s the BLM who will decide whether or not the Lava Ridge Wind Project is built.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Resource Advisory Council Subcommittee for the Lava Ridge Wind Project made a recommendation to the Resource Advisory Council on Friday, following months of research and deliberation between the group’s members.

The subcommittee unanimously recommended a “no-build option” for the Lava Ridge project.

The Resource Advisory Council will now take that into consideration and make a full recommendation to the Bureau of Land Management.

Ultimately, it’s the BLM who will decide whether or not the Lava Ridge Wind Project is built.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers

Latest News

Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Friday evening's online weather update {3/17/2023}
Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday
Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday
Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April
Mountain Rides announces they will bring back Twin Falls route in April