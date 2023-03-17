Subcommittee recommends ‘no-build option’ for Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Resource Advisory Council Subcommittee for the Lava Ridge Wind Project made a recommendation to the Resource Advisory Council on Friday, following months of research and deliberation between the group’s members.

The subcommittee unanimously recommended a “no-build option” for the Lava Ridge project.

The Resource Advisory Council will now take that into consideration and make a full recommendation to the Bureau of Land Management.

Ultimately, it’s the BLM who will decide whether or not the Lava Ridge Wind Project is built.

