CSI softball and baseball lose pair to Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball and baseball teams struggled at home Friday against Salt Lake.

SOFTBALL

Salt Lake 5, (11) CSI 3

Salt Lake 11, (11) CSI 7

The four-game series will finish off with two games Saturday. The first matchup starts at noon.

BASEBALL

Salt Lake 4, CSI 2

Salt Lake 11, CSI 6

The series will finish up Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game starts at 11 a.m.

