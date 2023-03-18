CSI softball and baseball lose pair to Salt Lake
The Golden Eagles meet the Bruins in both sports again Saturday
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball and baseball teams struggled at home Friday against Salt Lake.
SOFTBALL
Salt Lake 5, (11) CSI 3
Salt Lake 11, (11) CSI 7
The four-game series will finish off with two games Saturday. The first matchup starts at noon.
BASEBALL
Salt Lake 4, CSI 2
Salt Lake 11, CSI 6
The series will finish up Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game starts at 11 a.m.
