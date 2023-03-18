Gooding hosts Capitol for a Day

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, Gooding was declared Capitol for a Day.

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield says, “It’s an opportunity for local people who may not for a variety of reasons be able to get to Boise to ask questions directly to the people that are over that whether it’s the governor himself or education or something about water.”

It’s also a chance for those in Boise to talk to everyday Idahoans and see if what they’re doing is working.

“Idahoans are friendly they are outgoing they’re thoughtful and just being able to talk to them and listen to their concerns. We have all of this government we take money out of their pockets in the form of taxes and we always want to make sure that we’re spending that money properly and how better to do that then come and to talk with the people,” says Lt. Governor Scott Bedke.”

As for questions what citizens ask really depends on the city they’re in.

Governor Brad Little says, “We knew when we came to Gooding that there was going to be a lot of Lava Ridge questions and I was surprised I think we’ve had two. Water issues are always critical. Education issues, we’re making a pitch for our launch proposal which is one of my number one priority for the next ten days I’m hopeful we’ll get it across the finish line. They’re just great questions and there’s a good representation people concerned about substance abuse, behavioral health.”

One question was…. what’s being done to help youth struggling with behavioral issues.

“We have a number of things going on one is psychiatric treatment facilities- that’s just below inn patient care for adolescents- we have zero of those beds in the state and due to some funding from the governor and legislature we’ll have 85 in the next year. We also just funded four youth crisis centers. We have adult crisis centers all across the state and now we will have four and those will be coming up in the next year or so to get them fully up and operational,” says Director of Heath and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson.

