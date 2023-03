MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Murtaugh athlete will play college football.

Raegen Fitzpatrick made it official with Lewis-Clark Valley Friday. The Loggers play at the Division III level. Players attend Lewis-Clark State College.

Fitzpatrick, a running back and linebacker with the Red Devils, intends to play fullback up in Lewiston.

