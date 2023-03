TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team got their first win of the season Friday.

After falling to Pocatello earlier in the day, the Bruins beat Idaho Falls Friday afternoon.

Twin Falls 9, Idaho Falls 3

Twin Falls (1-2) will host Highland at 10:30 a.m. and Rocky Mountain at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

