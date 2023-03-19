CSI baseball and softball hit walk-offs but split doubleheader with Salt Lake

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball and softball teams split a doubleheader with Salt Lake Saturday.

Both Golden Eagle teams won on walk-offs in their first game of the day Saturday.

BASEBALL

CSI 3, Salt Lake 2 F/10

Salt Lake 6, CSI 5

SOFTBALL

CSI 7, Salt Lake 6

Salt Lake 13, CSI 10

Since both Golden Eagles teams lost two on Friday to the Bruins, Salt Lake wins takes three out of four in both weekend sets.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

