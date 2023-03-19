CSI baseball and softball hit walk-offs but split doubleheader with Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball and softball teams split a doubleheader with Salt Lake Saturday.

Both Golden Eagle teams won on walk-offs in their first game of the day Saturday.

BASEBALL

CSI 3, Salt Lake 2 F/10

Salt Lake 6, CSI 5

SOFTBALL

CSI 7, Salt Lake 6

Salt Lake 13, CSI 10

Since both Golden Eagles teams lost two on Friday to the Bruins, Salt Lake wins takes three out of four in both weekend sets.

