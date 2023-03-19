CSI baseball and softball hit walk-offs but split doubleheader with Salt Lake
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball and softball teams split a doubleheader with Salt Lake Saturday.
Both Golden Eagle teams won on walk-offs in their first game of the day Saturday.
BASEBALL
CSI 3, Salt Lake 2 F/10
Salt Lake 6, CSI 5
SOFTBALL
CSI 7, Salt Lake 6
Salt Lake 13, CSI 10
Since both Golden Eagles teams lost two on Friday to the Bruins, Salt Lake wins takes three out of four in both weekend sets.
