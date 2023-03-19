Fatal crash west of Mountain Home being investigated

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred on March 18, 2023, at 12:02 A.M., westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 87, just west of Mountain Home, in Elmore County.

A 34-year-old female from Mountain Home was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, when the vehicle drove off the left shoulder of the roadway and overturned.

The driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

