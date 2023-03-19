Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is investigating a death which occurred on March 19, 2023, at approximately 8:27 A.M., on eastbound Interstate 84, near mile post 56, just east of Boise in Ada County.

A Ford Explorer, driven by a 23-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when the 25-year-old male passenger, also from Twin Falls, exited the vehicle while in motion onto the interstate and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately two hours, while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

