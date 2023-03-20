11th Annual Spring Fling Craft Show attempts to usher in a new season, many more events to come

If you missed the Spring Fling, look out on Facebook for more upcoming events.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may not feel like spring, but that didn’t stop some people from holding a spring fling this Saturday.

Local crafters gathered to display their spring finest during the 11th annual Spring Fling in Twin Falls over the weekend. All kinds of spring themed items were available for purchase.

The bright colors and bunny themed signs helped bring the spring feeling to the Magic Valley - and promote local-supporting-locals.

Organizers say they’ve been doing themes and holiday booths for years in the area.

