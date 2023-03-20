Ada County Coroner releases identity of Twin Falls man following suspicious death on I-84

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)(3-20-23) — The Ada County Coroner has identified the man involved in a suspicious incident on Interstate 84 this past weekend.

Coroner Richard Riffle says that 25-year-old Victor Lindsey of Twin Falls died at the scene after allegedly exiting a moving vehicle.

According to the Idaho State Police, a 23-year-old woman, also from Twin Falls, was the driver of the Ford Explorer.

The incident occurred Sunday morning on eastbound I-84 near the Broadway Avenue exit in Boise.

ISP continues to investigate.

(original story)

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)(3-19-23) —The Idaho State Police is investigating a death which occurred on March 19, 2023, at approximately 8:27 A.M., on eastbound Interstate 84, near mile post 56, just east of Boise in Ada County.

A Ford Explorer, driven by a 23-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when the 25-year-old male passenger, also from Twin Falls, exited the vehicle while in motion onto the interstate and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately two hours, while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.