Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy

Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.

Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.

Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a...
Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia boy.(Source: NCMEC)

The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright talks to his attorney Joseph Kimok during day six of jury...
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say