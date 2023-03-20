Gooding FFA is looking to Idaho leaders to help thank our veteran community

On Friday, They came to Capitol for a Day in Gooding to give a presentation to Governor Brad Little and leaders in the state.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Catalina Romero and Paige Ray are two members of the Gooding FFA who want to make sure those that served the country from Idaho are thanked.

The Gooding chapter is helping to create plaques for military veterans in the state. Something they want to see adopted into a program where they’re thanked at the capitol.

“Our community is full of veterans and none of them have ever been thanked properly - so we do a veterans assembly each year on Veterans Day, and we wanted to find a special way to say thank you and give those veterans something to appreciate,” said Paige Ray.

The Gooding FFA is also in need of donated materials to make the plaques - since inflation on the cost of materials has increased.

For more information they have set up an Instagram under the username Idaho_veterans.

