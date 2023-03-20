Idaho gas prices continue to drop, still above national average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers continue to see savings at the pump as economic fears drive down the cost of crude oil.

AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde says that as long as the market is worried about the current banking climate and the possibility of a global recession, crude prices could continue to experience a downward slide that translates to lower pump prices.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.62, which is five cents less than a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago, and 74 cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.44

