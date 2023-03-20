Local coffee shop celebrates one-year milestone over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local coffee shop celebrated a milestone over the weekend and threw a party to thank their customers.

Boomerang Coffee has been in business for one year. The business, along with Idaho Central Credit Union, rolled out the red carpet Saturday as they gave out free drinks and cupcakes.

Boomerang has an extensive menu of drinks which makes it a great stop for everyone — no matter what they prefer.

“We are a locally owned business; we have our coffee roasted right here in Twin Falls. We have natural energy and the Red Bull energy everybody else loves but we also provide natural products as well,” said Owner, Larissa Long.

It’s also a great spot to study or just hang out and take a selfie. The space is made to be creative and changes frequently.

“If you’re looking for just somewhere to hang out, we have free Wi-Fi. We have huge space if you’re looking to book space it’s free - there’s no charge- no minimum to buy to book space. You can do it on our website which is boomerang coffee dot co,” added Long.

Even though the celebration is over, they invite new and old customers to come by and grab a drink while supporting a local business.

