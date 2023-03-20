Local teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket

Idaho Falls, IDAHO(KIFI)- Paige Anne, a 16 year-old-girl, wowed two of the three judges during her audition on the hit show American Idol and punched her ticket to Hollywood.

Before singing Pink’s hit ‘What About Us’, Paige shared her specialty Sour Patch snow cones, with the three Judges.

She also talked with American Idol Runner-Up David Archuletta, about how to prepare for her big moment.

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie approved of Paige Anne’s audition, while Katy Perry said she was not ready.

She also gave a shoutout to her hometown of Idaho Falls during the audition.

