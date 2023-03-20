North Idaho man is behind bars following officer-involved shooting in Idaho County

Brannan was taken into custody and is under investigation. pursuit,
North Idaho man is behind bars following officer-involved shooting in Idaho County
North Idaho man is behind bars following officer-involved shooting in Idaho County(KWTX #1)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a report from CBS2 out of Boise, Idaho County deputies were in volved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to KBOI - 39-year-old Justin Brannan of Grangeville was arrested for felony eluding, felony malicious injury to property - for striking three patrol vehicles and a residence, felony aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the pursuit, Brannan rammed his vehicle into multiple police cruisers.

When a deputy fired a single shot at Brannan’s truck, Brannan continued driving until striking another patrol car which then rendered his vehicle disabled.

Brannan was taken into custody and is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

The Twin Falls Public Library has much to offer over Spring Break
The Twin Falls Public Library has much to offer over Spring Break
Public transportation becoming a necessity.
As southern Idaho continues to grow, the need for public transportation swells
Ada County Coroner releases identity of Twin Falls man following suspicious death on I-84
Ada County Coroner releases identity of Twin Falls man following suspicious death on I-84
Local coffee shop celebrates one-year milestone over the weekend
Local coffee shop celebrates one-year milestone over the weekend