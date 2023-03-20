North Idaho man is behind bars following officer-involved shooting in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a report from CBS2 out of Boise, Idaho County deputies were in volved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to KBOI - 39-year-old Justin Brannan of Grangeville was arrested for felony eluding, felony malicious injury to property - for striking three patrol vehicles and a residence, felony aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the pursuit, Brannan rammed his vehicle into multiple police cruisers.

When a deputy fired a single shot at Brannan’s truck, Brannan continued driving until striking another patrol car which then rendered his vehicle disabled.

Brannan was taken into custody and is under investigation.

