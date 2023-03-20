As southern Idaho continues to grow, the need for public transportation swells

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Southern Idaho continues to grow, the demand for services such as public transportation continues.

You may not see a subway service or buses running throughout Southern Idaho, but transportation needs are more prevalent than ever.

“We have a lot of concerned residents out there, primarily older residents that are unable to drive and they have important appointments that they need to make, health appointments, as well as groceries,” said Josh Palmer, the public information coordinator for the city of Twin Falls.

The City of Twin Falls is working to bring a public transportation service to the area.

They are planning to have an on-demand van system for anyone in the community, but mostly for those without any other way to get around.

People who need a ride would be able to request one through an app putting in their pick up and drop off locations.

“We do get asked a lot, why we don’t have a fixed route destination, and not only do we not believe that it would be successful here, but we’ve had two studies done that both determine it would not be successful,” said Palmer.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is a transportation option for people in the area right now, for important appointments and essential errands, but they rely on volunteers, and they don’t have enough drivers right now, causing them to have to decline rides for those who need them.

“We’re a retirement community, and the resources will have to continue to grow, in order for us to continue to serve as many people as we do, the alternative to not doing that and not having the volunteers is, is we have to deny people and that causes bigger issues, and they don’t get the medical treatment,” said Jeanette Roe, the executive director for IVC.

In Lincoln County, The Lincoln County Connections is struggling to find drivers for their on-demand service as well, but Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the founder says the service is now a vital part of the county. She says it is bigger than senior citizens.

“Something like a rural public transportation system, can increase health, can increase your investment, and it’s not just about the economy, it’s about people being allowed to live with human dignity, and people being able to access the resources they need to thrive,” said Metzler Fitzgerald.

As more people are moving here, Palmer says every community is going to have to come together to face this problem head on.

“It’s going to take other communities to get involved if we’re going to have that,” said Palmer.

If you are interested in volunteering with IVC, visit this link or call 1 (208) 733-6333.

Lincoln County Connections can be reached at (208) 749-1075.

