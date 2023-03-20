The Twin Falls Public Library has much to offer over Spring Break

The library is the place to be to find fun programs for the entire family, no matter the age.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Monday is the official first day of spring, you could be asking yourself, ‘How can I keep my kids engaged? - at least for the remainder of spring break week...

The answer can be found at the Twin Falls Public Library.

The library is the place to be to find fun programs for the entire family, no matter the age.

According to Youth Services Director - Erica Littlefield, the Twin Falls Public Library offers one of its popular programs, which is ‘Story Time’.

Story Time is specially designed to meet the early literacy needs of children.

Littlefield says that they’re excited to see more people looking around and using their variety of services - and plethora of programs.

“For teenagers and adults, for grown-ups we have D&D on Thursday we also have a really cool thing - we have an infant sleep class and that’s on Tuesday evening, we have a registered nurse and a sleep specialist, who is going to do a class for parents to help their children with their sleep,” said Littlefield.

Littlefield says her passion is to work with children on a daily basis - and engaging with the community.

Twin Falls Library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. - and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Almost everything is free to the public, including online and printing services.

