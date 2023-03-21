Ambriz, Antonio Torres

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Antonio Torres Ambriz, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 5:00p.m. until 7:00pm with a Rosary service at 6:00p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2023 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2023 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with burial following at Twin Falls, Cemetery. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.