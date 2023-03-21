Ammerman, Jesse L.

March 10, 2023, Age 89
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Jesse L.  Ammerman, 89, of  Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00p.m., Saturday, April, 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church, Twin Falls, Idaho.  Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

