Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals 6 flatscreen TVs from the same Best Buy over several weeks
tax refund
Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death