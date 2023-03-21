The Children’s School and Library Protection Act passes House, heads to Senate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation aimed at protecting children from obscene and harmful material in public and school libraries has passed its first hurdle, and is now heading to the Senate.

In a tight vote, House Bill 314 passed the House, 40 to 30, with both Republicans and Democrats having strong feelings in opposition to the legislation.

The bill requires public and school libraries to take reasonable steps in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material, such as material that is considered to be pornographic or sexual in nature.

The legislation also allows parents to file lawsuits against institutions that do not take steps to restrict minor’s access from obtaining harmful or obscene material. Parents can recover up to $2,500 in successful lawsuits.

Those that voted in opposition felt the bill goes too far, and libraries should be under local control not the state. Some said if residents have problems with their local libraries they can hold them accountable at the ballot box.

“This bill is a direct insult to those librarians and those libraries,” said Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen. “I would submit to you that it is a parental responsibility. If you have concern about what is in your public library that you should attend the library with your child. I child can not get a library card in the State of Idaho without a parent.”

However, some members said its tough to hold libraries accountable, because some board members are appointed and not elected.

Additionally, some lawmakers said stores cannot sell cigarettes, alcohol, or pornographic material to minors, and libraries should be held to the same standard. Some said there has been too many instances of libraries handing out harmful materials to minors, and they believe it’s time for the state to step up.

“I don’t know if this body would tell me you can go ahead and sell it. Just make sure the parent follows the kid into the convenience store to make sure they don’t buy it. That’s not our law. Our law says I can’t sell it. I’m not allowed to, and if I do, I get punished by the law,” Rep. John Vander Woude said.

Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting voted against the bill. He was concerned about some of its vague and subjective language, but fellow Rep. Lance Clow voted in favor.

