Gov. Little signs legislation to invest in Idaho’s broadband infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate Bill 1129 officially went into law Tuesday, as Governor Brad Little continues to tout his ‘Idaho First’ plan.

Governor Little signed the bill, which adds 125 million dollars to improve broadband infrastructure throughout the state.

Meanwhile, another 100 million is nearing legislative approval, as part of the Idaho Department of Commerce Appropriation budget, for a total of 225 million in new funding.

The pandemic jump-started Idaho’s realization the state needs better internet access.

Idaho used 50 million in CARES Act dollars to advance dozens of projects, then in 2021, lawmakers set aside $35 million of general fund money.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will oversee the distribution of funds.

