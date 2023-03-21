Hagerman Valley Historical Society Museum going to move to new location; fundraiser being held

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman Valley Historical Society Museum has outgrown its space, and is moving to a new location.

But, the new space is in need of some renovation before they can open.

Their new location will be in the old US Bank building right across from the Snake River Grill in Hagerman.

The building itself is historic as well and was built in 1909.

The historical society treasurer says with their new space they will be able to include more items that they currently don’t have space for.

“We have a wonderful selection of Archie Teater paintings that we currently don’t have room to display all of them, our hopes is to be able to display more here, and many many other stuff that originates from the 1800′s on up to now,” said Coletta Poynter, the treasurer.

In order to help them move to the new location, they’re holding a fundraiser that is taking place at what will be their new location.

The theme of the fundraiser will be 1920′s prohibition style and people are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the evening.

“It’s themed from the 30′s,40′s, and 50′s, so you will have to have a pass code to get into the backdoor, there will be 30′s, 40′s, and 50′s themed food, 30′s 40′s and 50′s themed cocktails, there will be a big band that will be playing music for dancing,” said Kris Pothier, one of the organizers for the fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be on April 29 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance so you can get your pass code to get in to the party.

To purchase a ticket you can call Kris Pothier at 208-837-6631.

