Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk

No word on when or if the governor will sign the bill.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 32 to three vote, the Senate cleared the way for House Bill 292 (relating to property taxes in Idaho) to land on the governor’s desk.

House Bill 292 would provide up to 355 million in property tax relief.

The bill is twofold - The majority would go to tax credits to homeowners that qualify for an exemption, and the other would go to paying school district bonds and levies.

No word on when or if the governor will sign the bill.

