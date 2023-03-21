Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 32 to three vote, the Senate cleared the way for House Bill 292 (relating to property taxes in Idaho) to land on the governor’s desk.

House Bill 292 would provide up to 355 million in property tax relief.

The bill is twofold - The majority would go to tax credits to homeowners that qualify for an exemption, and the other would go to paying school district bonds and levies.

No word on when or if the governor will sign the bill.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.