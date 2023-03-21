Judge drops death penalty option for Lori Vallow Daybell case

The reason was due to late discovery given to the defense past the deadline.
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. Daybell who is charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two kids and her new husband's late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3.(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court this morning after the defense filed a motion to either throw out the case or the death penalty.

The reason was due to late discovery given to the defense past the deadline.

They also cited media saturation - the mental status of Vallow Daybell - and the inability of the state to execute the defendant if she is found guilty.

Judge Steven Boyce said he had two option to remedy the issue - throw out the case or remove the death penalty.

“In balancing these rights, the court concludes here that as an appropriate discovery sanction, the state will be precluded from seeking the death penalty at trial and the states May 2022 notice of intent to seek the death penalty to be stricken,” said Judge Steven Boyce.

After removing the death penalty, Boyce also said he will be the one to sentence the defendant if she is indeed found guilty, removing the sentencing phase.

Trial is set to begin April 3rd in Ada County.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk
Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk
Tuesday evening's online weather update {3/21/2023}
Tesla Coils
Kimberly’s ‘Tesla Coil’s’ robotics team qualifies for FIRST World Championship
Hagerman Historical Museum
Hagerman Valley Historical Society Museum going to move to new location; fundraiser being held