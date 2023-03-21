Kimberly’s ‘Tesla Coil’s’ robotics team qualifies for FIRST World Championship

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local robotics team from Kimberly, The Tesla Coils, has qualified for the upcoming ‘FIRST’ World Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas.

The Tesla Coils is made up of students from grades 8 to 12 and they have been preparing and competing at different competition since September.

The team is given a course and they then have to build their robot from the ground up and program it to be able to do the different tasks it is asked to do.

They won the Idaho State Competition in order to qualify for the upcoming Worlds, where they will be competing against 198 other teams from the U.S. and other countries.

“I feel like robotics is not only an opportunity where you can outreach and meet new people and gain new connections in not just your community but the engineering community with people from all over the world, but it gives you such a good opportunity to express yourself in different ways,” said Lylyan Bean, the co-captain of the team.

They are looking for sponsors and help with travel expenses for the competition.

If you are interested in helping these kids, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.