Legislation to bring firing squad back to Idaho is heading to Governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will enable the firing squad to be used in Idaho as secondary means of execution for death row inmates when lethal injection is not possible, is now heading to Governor Brad Little’s desk to be signed into law.

House Bill 186 passed the Senate with overwhelming support, 24 in favor, and 11 against.

Those in favor of the bill referenced that many states, like Idaho, are having a difficult time acquiring the drugs necessary to execute a death warrant via lethal injection, and as a result, scheduled executions have been delayed.

Recently, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill entered an order granting a stay of execution for 66-year-old Gerald Pizzuto, due to the Idaho department of correction not being able to obtain the materials necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection.

“The firing squad is a quick and humane method. We can not go out an create new methods. Senators, you know my passion to include fentanyl in our drug trafficking statutes, but we cannot use that as a method. It is simply not tested. Tt would require years of litigation,” Sen. Todd Lakey said.

Idaho currently has eight people awaiting execution on death row.

However, those who spoke in opposition of the bill felt a firing squad execution would be an inhumane way to end someone’s life, and it would also be traumatic for those participating in the firing squad execution.

“I have seen the aftermath of shootings, and it is psychologically damaging to anyone who witnesses it, anybody who has a hand in it, anybody who plays a role in the cleanup. all the logistics involved,” Sen. Dan foreman said. “The use of the firing squad in my opinion is beneath the dignity of the State of Idaho.”

Currently four states have instituted the firing squad as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not available: Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and the latest being South Carolina in 2022.

In a statement Idaho Department of Correction Public Information Officer Jeff Ray said:

“Once signed into the law, The Department will develop policies and procedures to assure the process is carried out with respect, dignity, and professionalism. Upon their completion, the policies and procedures will be available to the public.”

