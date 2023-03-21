Legislation that would require public schools to provide feminine hygiene products fails

By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that would require public school schools and charter schools to provide feminine hygiene products to students is being sent back, after failing on the House floor Monday.

The bill sponsors told the House members $16.9 million females in the United States live in poverty and cannot afford feminine hygiene products.

Under the legislation public schools and charter schools would provide feminine hygiene products, such as tampons, free of charge to all female students 6th through 12th grade. Additionally, the products would only be available in female restrooms.

“We have to remember feminine hygiene products are not covered by state assistance programs. They are not covered under WIC or SNAP benefits. It’s just not what the girls need during the school day but also a few supplies to take home,” Rep. Soñia Galaviz said.

The votes was split down the middle 35 to 35, with all the Democrats voting in support of the bill. In the end, some felt the legislation wasn’t a priority, and couldn’t get over the state distributing more than $700,000 in tax payer funds to public schools, to purchase to the products.

“How are we going to go back to our voters and say, ‘yeah, we voted to raise the general fund another $735,000 for this issue’,” Rep. Heather Scott said.

According to the bill, the total cost was $735,400, which consists of $435,000 for product dispensers and $300,400 for products, calculated at $3.50 per student for 85,825 female students across the Gem State. The cost will be covered by an increase in discretionary funding.

The state department of education would distribute funds to the local school district through existing methodologies

