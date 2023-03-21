NATIONAL TOURNAMENT: CSI men’s basketball to play Vincennes

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM MDT
HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — The Round of 16 at the NJCAA men’s basketball tournament will feature two of the most storied programs in junior college basketball.

The 29-1 (2) College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team will play (15) Vincennes University Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Vincennes beat (18) Trinity Valley, 70-57 Monday.

CSI has been to 28 National Tournament’s, third all-time in the NJCAA. Vincennes has been to 37 tournaments, first all-time.

There will be a watch party at KOTO Brewing in Twin Falls or you can watch the game on the NJCAA Network for $10 a day or $30 for the whole tournament.

