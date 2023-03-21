Twin Falls, Jerome and Filer officials meet to discuss a third canyon crossing

Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke estimates another bridge will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho is a booming area and local officials are trying to keep up with traffic and the community’s needs.

On Monday, officials from Twin Falls, the City of Jerome, and the Filer Highway District came together for a meeting on creating an additional crossing over the Snake River Canyon.

The ‘Third Crossing Joint Powers Agreement’ is being discussed as a possible solution to an aging problem.

The Perrine Bridge opened in 1976 and with the high volume of traffic crossing the bridge between Jerome and Twin Falls, local officials are trying to prepare for the future.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke estimates another bridge will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

“It’s going to be a very expensive process, which is a lot of concern with interests rates where they are and the concerns about the economy. So that’s what we’re trying to see, what we can do to keep this on the front burner to get the same direction of what I-T-D is going to be looking at as they plan, We can plan for the future,” said Commissioner Reinke.

Commissioner Reinke says discussion on this matter has been talked about since the early 1990′s.

Reinke does admit the longer we wait, the more it will eventually cost. He’s not opposed to any reasonable offer to make this happen sometime soon.

He says the joint effort is being made because so much commerce happens between the two cities.

