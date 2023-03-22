Budget concerns sends Idaho Medicaid legislation back for more debate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Medicaid funding has been a contentious topic in the state since its expansion caused the price tag to do the same, as it has the largest budget in the State of Idaho.

House Bill 334 was debated on the floor Monday.

It’s the Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid budget that includes several categories like disabled services and payments.

Lawmakers debated several issues, including the cost and the expanded coverage - along with a backlog of payments due.

In the end the vote came close.

“The clerk will lock the machine and record the roll. Mathias votes aye. Crane 13 votes nay. Speaker Moyle 34 aye’s 36 nay’s with less than the majority voting in favor of house bill 334, house bill 334 failed to pass the house and will be filed with the chief clerk,” Via audio recording from the Statehouse.

The bill went back to JFAC, and this morning a revised version was passed out of the committee.

In it, a 152 million reduction from the over 4.7 billion dollar failed budget.

The reduction represents 13,000 Idahoans dropped from the Medicaid roles due to ineligibility after the end of the Federal Pandemic Emergency Order.

The bill heads back and will still have to pass both chambers.

The House will hear the revised bill at a yet to be scheduled time, however the goal of lawmakers is to be done by this Friday.

