Cassia County Fair and Rodeo excited about new fairground improvements

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Fair is coming up in August, and according to Fair Board members - it’s going to be bigger than ever with some major upgrades on the horizon.

The fair board talked about several different additional attractions to energize “Excitement in the Air” surrounding the annual event in Burley.

Hometown Cowboy Kade Rogge will be called on to announce all the rodeo action this year.

The Cassia Fair Board members are also in the process of bringing in some of the top national federation of rodeo stock, from some of the best contractors in the business.

They say that in recent years, several upgrades and improvements have been made to the fairgrounds, with particular attention to the aging rodeo arena.

“Our rodeos have been selling out so, we need more seating, we’re increasing our seating. Purse money that has been paid out to the contestants - So were getting some of the top contestants, so we needed a bigger venue,” said Cordell Sheridan, President of the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

With the bigger purse and more seating, the board members are anxious to get things started.

They say that with the help from the weather, they’re hoping to have everything in place by 2024.

