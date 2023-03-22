FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:54 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Ukraine says Russian missile hit apartment building
A police officer places a barricade in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New...
Trump’s potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
Police are searching for a mother who abandoned her newborn baby for two days outside of a home...
Newborn baby abandoned for days outside of home
The two children were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg...
Amber Alert in Virginia canceled, 6-year-old girls found safe