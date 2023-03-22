HEARTBREAK: First half struggles doom CSI men at National Tournament

The Golden Eagles end their season with a 29-2 record
A poor first half dooms the College of Southern Idaho, as the Golden Eagles' second half comeback falls short.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:11 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team’s season is over.

The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie the game at 73 with under 10 seconds, but the second overall seed at the NJCAA National Tournament couldn’t overcome first-half woes against 15-seed Vincennes in the Round of 16.

CSI was just 5-27 from the field in the first half and 9-18 from the free throw line. They trailed 33-19 going into the second half. 10 second half 3-pointer’s from the Golden Eagles helped the Golden Eagles make it a game.

CSI season ends at 29-2.

