HEARTBREAK: First half struggles doom CSI men at National Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team’s season is over.

The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie the game at 73 with under 10 seconds, but the second overall seed at the NJCAA National Tournament couldn’t overcome first-half woes against 15-seed Vincennes in the Round of 16.

CSI was just 5-27 from the field in the first half and 9-18 from the free throw line. They trailed 33-19 going into the second half. 10 second half 3-pointer’s from the Golden Eagles helped the Golden Eagles make it a game.

CSI season ends at 29-2.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.