Idaho Fish and Game asks irrigators to monitor for fish before turning on the tap

Irrigators are asked to contact Idaho Fish and Game’s Anadromous Fish Screen Program
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many farmers it is getting time to turn on the irrigation ditches and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking irrigators to find a way to keep fish safe in the canal system and return the fish to the natural waterways.

The irrigators are asked to contact Idaho Fish and Game’s Anadromous Fish Screen program at 208-756-6022 - at least one week prior to turning their water on.

This will allow Fish and Game enough time to get all fish screens in place and fully operational, which will prevent trapping fish in the irrigation ditches.

If you’re and irrigator and would like more information on this program contact the Magic Valley Region office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Jerome at (208) 324-4359. Or online by Clicking Here.

