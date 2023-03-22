Magic Valley Regional Airport works to maintain flight service with SkyWest

Airlines are still dealing with the pilot shortage, including a number of recent retirees.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Once again, the Twin Falls City Council and the Magic Valley Regional Airport are in contract negotiations with SkyWest Airlines to continue flight service into Twin Falls.

The second quarter contract is now being considered for the April through June timeframe.

It is similar to the first quarter agreement in that it features a single daily roundtrip flight to Salt Lake City - with a subsidy limit of nearly $180,000 versus the previous $200,000 limit.

Any revenue guarantee owed to SkyWest for the agreement will be supported by both the City of Twin Falls and Twin Falls County and each would be responsible for almost $90,000.

“So, this year, in 2023, SkyWest and the community here and Twin Falls and the county’s involved as well - we have quarterly agreements to underwrite and subsidize services. So last night the city entering an agreement for the second quarter of 2023 that’ll take us through the summer,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

Carberry, also says since COVID, airlines are still dealing with the pilot shortage, including a number of recent retirees.

