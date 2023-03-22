Mountain lion sightings increasing across central and southern Idaho

Since October of last year, the Fish and Game has received 85 calls about mountain lions.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game has received reports that mountain lions are being sighted near residence within the Magic and Wood River Valleys.

The Magic Valley Region has received 85 calls about mountain lions in the valley, with a majority of those calls coming from Hailey residents since October of 2022.

Fish and Game reports that the number of mountain lion calls from the area of east Hailey began to increase at the beginning of March.

After repeated reports and efforts to haze a lioness and her two cubs, Fish and Game made the decision to trap and remove her and the cubs with the permission of homeowners.

On Friday, March 17th, they found one of the young cubs was trapped - while the lioness and the second cub escaped the trap.

Ahead of the trapping, officials began to seek potential sites that would accept young mountain lions, such as an accredited zoo.

On Friday morning, after the one young lion was trapped, and after no suitable location could be found, the decision was made to euthanize the lion.

