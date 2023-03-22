One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened at round 9:30 Wednesday morning, near Buhl.

According to ISP, the head on collision happed on Highway 30 - at milepost 204.

A 27-year-old male, from Buhl, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 BMW Sedan.

The BMW crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2002 freightliner semi hauling straw bales.

The freightliner was driven by a 48-year-old male from Twin Falls.

ISP says the driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the freightliner was wearing his seatbelt. The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 and a half hours.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office, and Magic Valley EMS.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.