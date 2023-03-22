One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened at round 9:30 Wednesday morning, near Buhl.

According to ISP, the head on collision happed on Highway 30 - at milepost 204.

A 27-year-old male, from Buhl, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 BMW Sedan.

The BMW crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2002 freightliner semi hauling straw bales.

The freightliner was driven by a 48-year-old male from Twin Falls.

ISP says the driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the freightliner was wearing his seatbelt. The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 and a half hours.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office, and Magic Valley EMS.

