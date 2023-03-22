Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Suntado

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new way to purchase an Idaho staple has broken ground in Burley.

Suntado is building a multi-million dollar facility capable of producing 800,000 to one million pounds of milk per day once completed.

But it’s a different kind of milk.

They’re capitalizing on creating one that’s able to stay on shelves longer.

“We’ll be making both A septic and extended shelf-life products ESL products and they’ll be in a consumer format,” said Suntado CEO, Jeff Williams.

The plant will have six production lines with the goal of expanding to eighteen in the future.

It’ll produce organic and ultra-high temperature selections.

“We really believe in sustainability, and we’re excited to get in the organic world. It will create a lot of jobs in the community that’s dairy related. It we be a unique product that we are offering and will be completely different,” said Suntado Owner, Dirk Reitsma.

The company will hire up to 95 people for full-time jobs.

“What’s most exciting about the plant is the ride we’ve been on and to see it actually come into fruition,” said Reitsma.

The plant plans to open in spring of 2024.

