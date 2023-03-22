University of Idaho introduces Alex Pribble as new head men’s basketball coach

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho officially introduced their new head men’s basketball coach on Monday.

Athletic director Terry Gawlik introduced Alex Pribble as the 31st head coach in the history of Vandals Men’s Basketball.

He comes to Moscow following four seasons as the associate head coach at Seattle University, where the Redhawks just produced back-to-back 20 win seasons for the first time since the 1960s.

The Vandals meanwhile, went 10-22 this season, including a first round exit from the Big Sky Tournament.

Still, in despite of that, Coach Pribble is optimistic about the future.

“This program is set up for success, I knew it from the first moment I walked on campus,” Pribble exclaimed. “It’s a special university, it’s not just about the arena, although this place is beautiful. It’s not just about the academic caliber of this school. It’s about the pride that the Vandals have in that name across their chest.”

The 37-year-old played at the University of California-Berkeley.

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2007-08: UC-Berkeley (graduate assistant)

2008-11: Tamalpais High School (head coach)

2011-13: San Francisco State (assistant coach)

2013-15: Eastern Washington University (assistant coach)

2015-19: Saint Martin’s University (head coach)

2019-23: Seattle University (associate head coach)

2023-present: Idaho (head coach)

Pribble will announce his entire basketball staff at a later date.

