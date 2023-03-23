Behind the Business: Burly Meats

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When it come to your meat buying options, there are really only a few.

It’s either butcher the animal yourself or remain hostage to the selections at your local grocery store.

But one business in Burley knew there was a better way - that’s when Burly Meats was born.

“It used to be something that was more common. You could walk in somewhere and ask for a certain cut of meat and they knew what it was. Instead, we got used to the whole ‘box-concept’ where we just walk up, and we pick up what available,” said Owner, Jen Anderson.

What makes Burly Meats so unique is that they own the entire process.

Their cattle are raised on a feed lot north of Paul, butchered into sub-primal’s at Borah Beef Packaging in Burley - and then cut down in their own shop.

Meaning, if you’re looking for a very specific cut of beef, all you need to do is ask.

“We have a lot of customers ask how to cook something, how to smoke something, how to grill it and we like to provide those options. You can come in and say ‘Hey, I want a 2-inch steak’ and we will cut it for you,” said Anderson.

But it’s not just the pure Idaho beef you’re getting, Burly Meats has ability to get almost anything you might want.

“I’ve gotten everything in from rabbit to duck and even seafood – chicken of course - lamb - buffalo. If you want it, ask me – and ill do my best to get it in,” said Anderson.

Beyond their prime cuts and other selections, Burly Meats offers ready to eat meals – which they call ‘Take N’Bakes’.

“It’s a lot like those home-delivery services you can get only you don’t have to commit to anything with us,” said Anderson.

The ‘Take N’ Bakes’ are available Monday through Friday - and a pre-order on their Facebook or Instagram page will help ensure there are enough to go around.

“We do all the shopping for you – you don’t have to… It’s all packaged and portioned, and it has minimal cooking instructions. If you’re not confident in the kitchen, we can make you look really good,” said Anderson.

But if you still don’t know what you want, or if you’re just completely lost inside a butcher shop. Again - all you have to do is ask.

“This right here is one of my favorite cuts. It’s Arrachera and it is a flat meat, and it is hand felted by us - It is absolutely delicious,” said Anderson.

If you’d like to see what Burly Meats is all about – they are located at 655 North Overland Avenue in Burley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.