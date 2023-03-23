Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
Iraq weapons assessment failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later
A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina