Heil, Larry Chester

March 23, 2023, Age 78
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Larry Chester Heil, 78, of Gooding and formerly of Roseworth, Idaho, has “gone fishing”, Thursday, March 23, 2023.  A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Our father is in my loving care at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

