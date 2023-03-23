Idaho firing squad legislation, $750,000 to build facility for executions

Executions in the state are being paused due to Idaho not being able to acquire the drugs needed for lethal injections.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An update on the possible firing squad legislation that is closer to making its way closer to Governor Brad Little’s desk.

On Thursday, House Bill 357 cleared the House.

The bill appropriates $750,000 to build a firing squad facility in the state.

Right now, executions in the state are being paused due to Idaho not being able to acquire the drugs needed for lethal injections.

The use of a firing squad will be reserved if the Idaho Department of Corrections cannot obtain the drugs necessary to carry out lethal injections.

The move by state lawmakers is in line with other states having the same issue.

Some pharmaceutical companies have increasingly barred executioners from using their drugs, saying they were meant to save lives, not take them.

Four other states allow the firing squad method of execution including Utah, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

