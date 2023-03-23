Jerome Rec Dist. has many plans for this coming spring

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Recreational District has several springtime events coming up including an easter egg hunt, a Mother’s Day walk and an event for dads on Father’s Day.

An Easter Egg Hunt will feature over 10,000 easter eggs on Saturday, April 8th at Gayle Forsyth Memorial Park at 10-a.m. The Rec Center is also hosting a special breakfast that Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Gary Warr, the Jerome Rec District Director says they’ll have more events coming up throughout the summer.

“Next Thursday, March 30th, we have a father/son night which will be happening at the park, so put on a jacket and participate with that, come out with your kids, and participate with that. Youth soccer starts Saturday, April 1st. And we’re taking registration right now for T-ball, and coach pitch baseball will start in May,” said Warr.

Warr goes on to say that most of these events are free and always open to the public.

